Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,915,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,343,000 after purchasing an additional 723,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,530,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,057,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 957,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 282,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after purchasing an additional 278,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.