Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,526 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.