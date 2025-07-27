Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,486 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16,476.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $109.11 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

