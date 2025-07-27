Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.48 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

