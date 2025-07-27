Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,055,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $167.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.90 and a 52 week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

