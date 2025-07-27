Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,348,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $77,341,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $60,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 648,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $50,792,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX opened at $150.89 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $7,927,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,250. This trade represents a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,167,061.19. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

