Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Mfs Muni Inc Tr worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 255,120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,827,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,691 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr during the 4th quarter valued at $4,288,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 654,988 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 124,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mfs Muni Inc Tr by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,401 shares in the last quarter.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Stock Performance

MFM opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Mfs Muni Inc Tr has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $5.78.

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Increases Dividend

Mfs Muni Inc Tr Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Mfs Muni Inc Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

