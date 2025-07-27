Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 35,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 48,684 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA UCO opened at $23.54 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

