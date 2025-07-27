Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 39.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 17.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.3% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $287.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.93.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

