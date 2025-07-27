Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDDT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Reddit in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Reddit Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $149.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.33. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $3,529,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 333,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,268,937.84. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $2,559,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 251,373 shares in the company, valued at $24,742,644.39. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,809 shares of company stock worth $61,884,325. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.