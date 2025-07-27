Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repligen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,543,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,176,000 after purchasing an additional 122,595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,508,000 after buying an additional 191,439 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,727,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $121.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Corporation has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $182.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.