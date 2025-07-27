Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,604 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,261.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 5,754,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 5,754,501 shares in the company, valued at $100,013,227.38. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $66,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,709.44. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REZI opened at $24.45 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

