Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 63,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

