Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Root were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 651.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Root by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Root from $142.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Root from $51.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $686,433.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 281,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,782,837. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $394,517.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,352.40. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,083 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Root stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.26. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.12.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.62. Root had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

