Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $89.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $85.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 470,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after buying an additional 149,315 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

