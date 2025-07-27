Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Stake Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,648 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.29% of Sensient Technologies worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXT opened at $113.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.56. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.30%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,445.70. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

