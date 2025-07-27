ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,200.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,114.87.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $968.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,000.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $952.52. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,200. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

