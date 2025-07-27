ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,114.87.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.8%

ServiceNow stock opened at $968.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,000.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $952.52. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $6,015,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

