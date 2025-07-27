Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $16.11. Shiseido shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands.

Shiseido Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -231.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shiseido Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

