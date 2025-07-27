Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Silver Standard Resources were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,079,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,821 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,671,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,347 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,174,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 399,806 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silver Standard Resources by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 370,006 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.85 price objective (up previously from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

Silver Standard Resources Price Performance

SSRM stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of -0.12. Silver Standard Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silver Standard Resources Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

