Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 101.80 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 1512687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.20 ($1.35).

Specifically, insider Chris Bowman purchased 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £1,702.86 ($2,288.48). Also, insider Andrew Coombs bought 1,686 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £1,702.86 ($2,288.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.48) to GBX 120 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.41.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

