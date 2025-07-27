South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $9.63. South32 shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 450 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of South32 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get South32 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOUHY

South32 Trading Down 2.4%

South32 Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.