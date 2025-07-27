SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 59,519 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

