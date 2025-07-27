Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 162.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 101.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $675.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.95%.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $4,324,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 723,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,417,966.71. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $77.00 target price on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

