Stifel Nicolaus Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $90.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE BYD opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.