StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 390.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $64,679,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 168,098 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 108.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 266,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 138,627 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,551,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.3%

StoneX Group stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.54. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $99.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Chairman John Radziwill acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,520,400. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $902,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,178.86. The trade was a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,534,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.