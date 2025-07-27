Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $9.29. Subaru shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 11,291 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUJHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Subaru to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Subaru Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Subaru had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,289.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Subaru by 1,214.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 111,609 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Subaru by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Subaru by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Featured Stories

