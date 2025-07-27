Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 303.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,999 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,118,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after buying an additional 791,669 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 264,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 292,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 230.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after buying an additional 642,902 shares during the last quarter.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $629.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $36,193.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,141.78. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,372 shares of company stock worth $110,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

