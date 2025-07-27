Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 113,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $36,193.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,141.78. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,372 shares of company stock valued at $110,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

