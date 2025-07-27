Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE SU opened at $39.31 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

