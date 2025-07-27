Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A ADR (NASDAQ:SNRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A ADR (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

NASDAQ:SNRE opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $803.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Communications AG – Unsponsored Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Sunrise Communications AG engages in the provision of telecommunications solutions. The firm offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line telephony services to residential customers. It also provides mobile and broadband services, as well as a range of value-added portfolio services, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and automation to business customers.

