Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Sunrun by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,793 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 572.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 61,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $96,217.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,407.60. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $39,614.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 439,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,896. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $430,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

