Susquehanna Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $320.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

LHX opened at $269.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.14 and its 200-day moving average is $225.75. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $280.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

