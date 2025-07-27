Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 132,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $25,183,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 25.1% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

