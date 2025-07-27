Swmg LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Swmg LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $760,553,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

NVDA stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

