TAGStone Capital Inc. Sells 4,226 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TAGStone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

