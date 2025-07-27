TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Susquehanna

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 2.8%

FTI stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.05.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

