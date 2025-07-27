Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

