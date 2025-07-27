Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $460.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $478.61 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

