Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $553.00 to $567.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $478.61 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.76 and its 200-day moving average is $469.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,346 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $532,360,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

