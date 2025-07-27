Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Thor Industries worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 135.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. DA Davidson raised Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

