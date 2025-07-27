TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.4% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

