UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Generac from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.58.

Get Generac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $156.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. Generac has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Generac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.