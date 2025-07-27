Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $1,467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $369,440.96. This trade represents a 79.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 480,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,613,948.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 over the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

