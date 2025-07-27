Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

VCR stock opened at $375.01 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $284.84 and a twelve month high of $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.89.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

