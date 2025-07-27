Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $220.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $202.96 and a 1-year high of $226.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.05.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

