Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Activity

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 209,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $4,370,031.91. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,569,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,495,924.14. This represents a 6.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 27.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.