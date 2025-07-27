Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 52,849 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Ringcentral worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ringcentral alerts:

Ringcentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Ringcentral, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.19.

Insider Transactions at Ringcentral

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.53 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $586,612.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 413,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,597.39. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 29,173 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $774,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 352,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,018.88. The trade was a 7.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,647 shares of company stock worth $6,531,804. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ringcentral

Ringcentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.