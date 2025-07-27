Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 52,849 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNGFree Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Ringcentral worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Stock Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Ringcentral, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.19.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.53 million. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ringcentral

In other news, COO Kira Makagon sold 21,185 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $586,612.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 413,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,439,597.39. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 29,173 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $774,834.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 352,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,018.88. The trade was a 7.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,647 shares of company stock worth $6,531,804. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Ringcentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

