Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 93,386 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 119.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,386 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Cousins Properties worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,094,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,759,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,194,000. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,011,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,283,000 after buying an additional 1,438,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,233,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after buying an additional 986,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

