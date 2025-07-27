Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DME Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,245,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 902,704 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,077,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 986,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 99,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

DHT Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. DHT’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

